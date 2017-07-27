New grants to be available to Gatlinburg residents who lost everything in wildfire

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Tennessee Housing Development Agency announced Wednesday a new $500,000 home program grant for the people of Gatlinburg.

The announcement came eight months after the wildfires. Within a few months, the city will start accepting applications for the grants, aimed at residents of Gatlinburg who lost everything last November.

“We are in the major phase of rebuild and recovery, and this represents what we hope to be another avenue for people who are desiring to rebuild or rehab homes, primarily that have been impacted by the fires,” said City Manager Cindy Ogle.

Ogle says there will be a public hearing in a few weeks to announce the details of who is eligible and how to apply.