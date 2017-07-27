Mountain Home National Cemetery honors Korean War veterans

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Mountain Home National Cemetery held ceremonies on Thursday morning honoring Korean War veterans.

On July 27, 1953 an armistice was signed, ending combat on the Korean peninsula.

Organizers said that many Korean War veterans have never been recognized properly for their involvement in the conflict.

Thursday morning, despite pouring rain at the cemetery, veterans shared their stories and were reminded of those who had fallen in battle or remain missing in action.

Arlen Hensley, a Korean War veteran who spoke at the event, said he and the other veterans were very thankful for the recognition they were finally receiving.

“There was no welcome home for us when we came back,” Hensley said. “This is the first time that we’ve ever had anything like this and you don’t know how much it means to us, how much we appreciate it.”

