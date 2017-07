JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday was Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which meant every blizzard bought sent $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network.

All the money raised at the event will go to Wellmont Health System to treat young patients in our area.

Every minute, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for treatment.

Local Dairy Queens across the Tri-Cities participated in Miracle Treat Day.

