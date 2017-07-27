Lunceford: Medical exam report on 88-year-old assault victim complete; no tips given in days

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 spoke to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford Thursday evening who gave an update in the investigation where an 88-year-old woman was attacked in the Stoney Creek community and later died.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s office told us that Mary Nolan had died after she was severely beaten at her home on Dan Bowers Road on July 14.

Lunceford told us that a medical exam report on Nolan was complete, but no information from that report has been released yet.

He also said that the sheriff’s office has also not received tips surrounding the woman’s attack in days, but still feels that people in the community should not worry.

Family members of the Nolan have offered a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 542-1845 or you can submit a tip anonymously at http://www.sheriff.cc.

