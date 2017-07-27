Local blog, Marcaroni Kid Tri-Cities, offers helpful back-to-school organizing tips

(WJHL) – With school starting for some next week, News Channel 11 is in your corner helping you to get ready for the school year.

Publisher of Macaroni Kid Tri-Cities Amanda Hollifield tells us, over the summer, some household routines slip while you’re having fun. Now that the school year is on our heels, she offers tips to help make it easier to get used to the daily school routine.

Hollifield made a list of ‘8 things to do before going back to school‘ — and right now, tax-free weekend is the perfect weekend to get your home organized for school.

One of the things she suggests is creating a space in your home or a command center to make homework time easier. She even offers helpful tips to make getting kids dressed for school easier by using closet organizers. Hollifield also describes using a binder system and some simple organization techniques for family meal planning.

To read Hollifield’s blog, click here.