Local blog, Macaroni Kid Tri-Cities, offers helpful back-to-school organizing tips

(WJHL) – With school starting for some next week, News Channel 11 is in your corner to help your family prepare for the school year.

Publisher of Macaroni Kid Tri-Cities Amanda Hollifield joined us during our 6;00 a.m. morning show on Thursday with plenty of helpful tips. She tells us, over the summer, some household routines slip — especially while you’re having fun. Now that a new school year is on our heels, she offers tips to help make it easier to get used to the daily routine.

Hollifield made a list of ‘8 things to do before going back to school‘ — and right now, tax-free weekend is the perfect weekend to get your home organized for school.

One of the things she suggests is creating a space in your home or a command center to make homework time easier. She even offers helpful tips to make getting kids dressed for school easier by using closet organizers. Hollifield also describes using a binder system and some simple organization techniques for family meal planning.

To read Hollifield’s blog, click here.