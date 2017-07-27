Linebacker Erik Walden has agreed to deal with Titans

By Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Linebacker Erik Walden has agreed to a deal with the Titans the day before Tennessee reports for training camp, according to his agent.

Michael J. Katz confirmed Thursday afternoon that Walden has agreed to a contract, declining to disclose the terms.

Walden had a career-high 11 sacks last season for Indianapolis and became a free agent this offseason. The Colts chose not to bring the 6-foot-2 linebacker who turns 32 on Aug. 21 back for a fifth season.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2008 out of Middle Tennessee, Walden never played for the Cowboys. He has played for Kansas City, Miami and Green Bay before signing with Indianapolis in 2013.

Walden wrote on Twitter, “All praise to the most high. Hashtag Titan.”

