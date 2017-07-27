Knox Co. starts spraying for mosquitoes after West Nile discovered

KNOXVILLE (WJHL) – The Knox County Health Department is taking steps to prevent the spread of West Nile virus.

The department says mosquitoes in Knoxville tested positive for the virus. So, they will begin spraying repellent in parts of the city on Thursday.

Health officials say the best way to avoid the virus is to use mosquito repellent and remove any standing water around your home.

The Centers for Disease Control says only one person in the Tri-Cities region contracted the disease last year. That case was in Washington County.