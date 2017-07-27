Good Samaritan hosting Back-2-School picnic on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Good Samaritan Ministries is gathering school supplies for their Back to School Picnic this weekend.

During News Channel 11’s Founder’s Day event last month, viewers like you helped us gather donations for Good Samaritan’s Back to School program.

They told us they’re $3,000 short of their fundraising goal.

The supplies will be given away at their Back-2-School Picnic on Sunday at TVA Employee Credit Union Park in Johnson City.

The school supplies will go to help children from low-income families.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, log on to goodsamjc.org.

