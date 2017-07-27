Free day of health care offered this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Speedway Children’s Charities is joining forces with Cigna for a free day of health for families and children.

The inaugural Cigna Day of Health will take place on Saturday, July 29 in the infield of the Bristol Motor Speedway beginning from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appalachian Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Unit and the Cigna Health Improvement tour will be on hand.

Among the services that will be available free of charge are dental services for ages 10 and older, cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings and chest x-rays for adults.

Health coaches will also be available to share educational information.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at http://www.bristol.speedwaycharities.org or by calling