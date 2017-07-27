Interested in being a reserve deputy? Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office needs you

BLOUNTVILLE, TN – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an orientation meeting for those interested in joining the agency’s Reserve Deputy Program, on Tuesday, August 1.

The orientation meeting will be held at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility, located at 229 Shipley Ferry Rd. beside Gunnings Baptist Church. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:00 PM.

Reserve Deputies receive a substantial amount of training and the 168-hour training course will begin in the fall.

Reserve Deputies must meet the same criteria as that of a full-time law enforcement officer. Citizens that are able to meet the following criteria are encouraged to attend the meeting.

1. Reserve Deputies must work a minimum of 8 hours each month for the Sheriff’s Office.

2. Reserve Deputy applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old

Be a United States citizen

Have graduated high school or possess a GED

Not have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to or entered a plea of nolo contendere to any felony charge or to any violation of any federal or state laws or city ordinances relating to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor and

other alcoholic beverages or controlled substances; If the applicant has served in the military, he/she must have been honorably discharged.

Be able to pass a comprehensive physical examination

Be certified by a Psychologist as free of mental impairment

Not have any visible tattoos

Successfully complete a thorough background investigation completed by the agency prior to appointment

Be able to participate in all training courses and physical exercises to include defensive tactics, chemical weapons, and firearms training

Successfully complete an annual 40-hour in-service training course