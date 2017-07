BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing incident in Bristol, VA Thursday morning.

Bristol, VA Police tell us it happened around 3:30 a.m. in an abandoned building near Goode Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, but officers say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious.

Investigators say the suspect initially fled on foot but was later detained.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or victim.