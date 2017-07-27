Celtic Ceilidh

By Published: Updated:

It’s an all day affair of live music in Abingdon so grab your chair and your dancing shoes because it’s one of a kind “celtic” music! Sandra Parker from the Virginia Highlands Festival is joining us this morning!

For more info visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s