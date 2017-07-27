BREAKING: Fire consumes home in Avery County

NEWLAND, NC (WJHL) – Fire officials in Newland, North Carolina are on the scene of a massive house fire this morning.

Avery County EMA Director David Vance says crews first responded to the call around 5:30 am. He tells us the home is located at the 1700 block of Highway 194/Millers Gap Highway.

Vance says the house is a total loss.

Four volunteer fire departments have responded to scene. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, and EMS are also on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest information.