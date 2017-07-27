Abingdon first responders to compete in “Battle of the Badges” July 28 blood drive

ABINGDON/WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA – Blood Assurance will host their third annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive with Abingdon first responders on July 28 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Police Department located at 425 West Main St. in Abingdon, Va. The Abingdon Police Department, Abingdon Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Life Saving Crew will compete to save the most lives by donating blood.

“For the third year, area public safety agencies have joined forces with Blood Assurance to host the Battle of the Badges blood drive,” said Tony Sullivan, police chief for Abingdon. “This year we have set a tremendous goal of collecting 200 units of blood for use in area hospitals. In fact, by donating with Blood Assurance, you can count on your donation being used in one of our local hospitals. This allows the donor to be a hero to patients in our own communities.”

Each day, 540 volunteer blood donors are needed in order to meet the demand of local hospitals. Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can save the lives of premature babies, oncology patients, trauma victims, surgery patients and many others.

“Nationally, less than 10 percent of the population supplies the entire blood reserve for the country,” said Sullivan. “Are you a member of the 10 percent? If not, accept our challenge to donate on July 28. It takes a short amount of time, is relatively painless and will potentially save three people. If you want the title of hero join us and give blood.”

The winning organization will receive a “Battle of the Badges” trophy to display at their station.

“We are thankful for the Abingdon first responders for consistently bringing awareness to the need for blood donation by reuniting for this drive,” said Vicki Ward, Blood Assurance executive director for northern territories. “Blood banks are lowest stocked in the summer, which places this competition at a crucial time for donations. With up to three lives saved by each donation, Abingdon can make an immense impact on the lives of those in need.”

All donors will receive an exclusive “Battle of the Badges” T-shirt. Donors 18 years or older will be entered into a drawing to win a grill and will also be entered into a drawing to win the “Pick Your Paradise” vacation giveaway ending on Aug. 31.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. The battle drive will be held at the Abingdon Police Department, located at 425 West Main St. in Abingdon, Va. To schedule an appointment to donate, register here, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.