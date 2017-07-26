TBI adds known gang member to Top 10 Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A known gang member wanted on drug charges has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The TBI reported 38-year-old Brandon Bradford is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Investigators determined Bradford and his conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area, according to the TBI.

His arrest history includes aggravated robbery and felony possession of a handgun. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Bradford is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information of Bradford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.