Sex offender facing charges after pipe bombs, drugs, and guns found in home

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – Police say a registered sex offender and convicted felon is facing charges after they found drugs, a firearm, and pipe bombs in his home.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections searched the home of Sean Rutledge on Heart Avenue in Johnson City around 10pm Monday night.

They say they found marijuana, a rifle, ammunition, and two small pipe bombs.

The apartment complex was evacuated following the discovery of the pipe bombs, both of which were safely detonated.

Johnson City Police arrested Rutledge and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and simple possession.

Rutledge is a registered sex offender.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, he was convicted in 2008 of Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.