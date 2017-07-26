Severino, homers lead Yankees past Reds 9-5

By Published:

By SCOTT ORGERA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Luis Severino dominated over seven innings, Didi Gregorius and Todd Frazier homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series.

The Yankees have won six of eight, inching closer to first-place Boston in the AL East.

Severino (7-4) did not allow a runner past second base until the seventh. He struck out nine, eight swinging, many on a devastating slider that looked untouchable at times.

The 23-year-old fireballer has emerged as New York’s de facto ace, pitching brilliantly since the All-Star break. Severino has allowed just one earned run in 21 innings (0.43 ERA) and has completed seven innings in a career-best four straight starts.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (2-5) lost his third straight outing, charged with seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in six-plus innings.

