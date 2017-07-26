Right Now Desk: New details on fatal Minneapolis shooting

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

(WJHL) – New details are coming out about the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by police in Minneapolis.

During an interview with investigators last week, one of the police officers involved in the shooting said he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car.

He went on to say that right after the sound, Justine Damond approached the driver’s side window of the police car and was fatally shot by another officer in the car.

A recently revealed search warrant may explain what that loud sound was…a slap.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used the warrant to search the area where the shooting happened.

According to the search warrant, a woman presumed to be Damond was killed after she slapped the back of the police car. It also says it is not clear what exactly happened, but the woman did die in alley.

Damond had called police to investigate a possible sexual assault near home.

There remains a lot of unanswered questions about that night, as police continue to investigate.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s