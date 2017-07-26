Report: Herbicide found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

(CNN) – Ben and Jerry’s popularity is melting with some people.

The Organic Consumers Association reports that 10 out of 11 samples of the Vermont-based ice cream had traces of glyphosate.

That is a key ingredient in herbicide.

The OCA is calling for organic and natural food stores to dump Ben and Jerry’s products unless the company goes organic.

In a statement, the organization said:

“Ben and Jerry’s falsely advertises its products as ‘natural’ and its brand as ‘sustainable’ and ‘socially responsible’.

Among the flavors the glyphosate was found in:

Cherry Garcia

Half-Baked

Phish Food

Peanut Butter Cookie

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer deemed glyphosate a “probable carcinogen” in 2015.