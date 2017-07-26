President (bleep): TV sitcom bars use of Trump’s name

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump’s name is off limits on the upcoming season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”

Series creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson said Tuesday that Trump’s name will be bleeped each time it’s used in an episode — a move typically reserved for expletives.

Glazer told TV critics that talking constantly about Trump and his administration have made the sound of his name, as she put it, “so gross.”

She said she and Jacobson decided Trump has enough air time and they didn’t want to share theirs with him.

Glazer and Jacobson star in “Broad City,” which returns for its fourth season in September on Comedy Central. The series is about the freewheeling lives of two New York City women.