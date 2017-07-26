Parents reveal baby Charlie Gard dying in hospice

By Published:
Parents of Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard pose for the media ahead of delivering a petition with more than 350,000 signatures to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Britain's justice secretary says the government won't play a role in deciding the medical treatment of a terminally ill baby whose parents want to take him to the U.S. for experimental treatment. David Lidington says that the decision on 11-month-old Charlie Gard will be made by judges acting "independent and dispassionately" based on the facts of the complicated case. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Charlie Gard’s parents are conceding that he will die in a hospice and not at home as they had previously wished.

Connie Yates, the mother of the critically ill baby at the center of an international medical and legal battle, returned to London’s High Court to request a medical team that could keep her son alive for a week under hospice care rather than a few hours.

Yates is asking to be allowed to choose the team that would care for Charlie.

The request made Wednesday indicated that the parents have backed away from their earlier expressed wish to take Charlie home for “a few days of tranquility” before his ventilator is disconnected and he is allowed to “slip away.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical to provide life-support treatment for days at the couple’s home.

10:30 a.m.

A British judge is set to rule on where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life.

A High Court judge will decide at a hearing Wednesday whether his parents’ wish to take him home to die will be granted.

After months of court proceedings on whether the 11-month-old baby could travel to the United States to access experimental treatment, his parents withdrew their bid on Monday.

The case caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis and the cause garnered widespread grassroots support.

The judge is also considering placing Charlie in a hospice for his final days.

