One dead, two injured in crash near Boone, NC

Published: Updated:

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – North Carolina police say one person is dead following an overnight car crash near Boone, N.C.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 105, south of Boone, near the Vulcan rock quarry.

They tell us a car was traveling south when the driver hit a guard rail and over-corrected. The vehicle then overturned several times.

A female passenger in the back seat was ejected from the vehicle and killed, police say. Her name has not been released.

Two other passengers were flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending at this time.

 

