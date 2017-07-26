NASCAR driver Chase Elliott hands out Bristol tickets at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE — NASCAR star Chase Elliott, driver of the no. 24 NAPA Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, made an appearance tonight at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

Young NASCAR star Chase Elliott is still looking for his first cup series win, but on Wednesday, he was aiming at a different target.

Elliott hitting the archery range at the Bass Pro shop in Nashville with Bristol Motor Speedway, getting set for the night race in August. “growing up always kind of made a point to watch the night race there especially. one of my favorite races to go to and watch as a fan and certainly very neat to be a part of it and see the atmosphere is really like no other.”

While Elliott would be happy finding victory lane at any track, a win at the last great coliseum would mean a little bit more. “Bristol’s one of our biggest races of the year, one of the coolest races of the year, so I’m not in a position to get picky about winning races. but if I was in a position to get picky, Bristol would definitely be up there on my list of places that I want to win.”

Chase Elliott then made an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry house and gave away tickets to the night race to a very special section “section 24” Hoping to see the #24 car in victory lane at Bristol, reporting in Nashville, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports