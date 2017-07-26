Mountain States Health Alliance breaking ground on new Unicoi Co. hospital Wednesday

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- On Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., Mountain States Health Alliance will break ground at the new Unicoi County hospital site.

According to Eric Carroll, Administrator for the Unicoi County hospital, the new facility will be state of the art with new equipment and up to date technology.

The current facility is 60 years old. Construction is set to start in August and the new facility is set to open in 2018.

Carroll said there may be room for a few new positions and everyone working at the current hospital will transfer over to the new facility.

As for the current facility, Carroll said they will work with the county to find a new purpose for the building.

Carroll said the community is welcomed and encouraged to attend the ground breaking. You can RSVP www.msha.com.

