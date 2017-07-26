Martinez hits 2, Marte homers in Diamondbacks’ 10-3 rout

By JOSE M. ROMERO

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) – J.D. Martinez homered twice and Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park two-run homer in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Martinez hit his second and third home runs in the past three days, two of his first three as a Diamondback. It was Martinez’s third multi-home run game of the season, the first two as a Detroit Tiger.

Marte ripped a high drive off the right field corner fence with one out in the bottom of the third inning, and the ball bounced and rolled back toward the infield with Braves outfielder Sean Rodriguez unable to gather it in. Marte circled the bases and crossed home plate standing with his arms outstretched.

Daniel Descalso tripled in two runs earlier in the inning, backing starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (8-9).