Manufacturing operation to create 40 new jobs in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of new jobs are on the way to Southwest Virginia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced that JENNCHEM, LLC will invest $5 million to locate a manufacturing operation for heavy duty conveyor belt manufacturing operation in Russell County.

The systems will be used for the mining industry as well as the automotive, aviation, construction electronics and transportation industries.

JENNCHEM is an affiliate of the JENNMAR companies.

It’s new Russell County facility will create 40 new jobs.

