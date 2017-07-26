Family shares photos of 22-year-old mother killed in John Exum Parkway shooting

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Nearly 48 hours after someone gunned down a young mother in front of her 6-month-old child, police said they are still searching for the suspect.

Johnson City Police are continuing to urge the public to turn in any tips that can help them track down the suspected killer.

Wednesday morning Lt. Kevin Peters with JCPD said they are devoting most of their time, and resources to this investigation.

“Basically the whole criminal investigations division is allocated toward this one case. We’ve interviewed them once, we are starting to bring people in for a second time just to see if maybe their memory has been jogged, and they remember something else,” Peters said.

Police say 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson was shot in the face while sitting in a car Monday night on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee

Lt. Peters said Thompson’s 6-month-old child was in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

“She was a mother, she did have an infant in the car with her, a 6-month-old infant,” Peters said.

As family members shared photos of the young mother with us Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Peters revealed Thompson may have been going by another name while she was living in Johnson City.

“A lot of people have called in and said that they know her as Stacy Magee, if they know anything about her, know anything about her whereabouts right before this happened, and who she was with, or anything about her past that could help us in this case, we are asking them to contact us,” Peters said.

Lt. Peters also revealed they believe she was specifically targeted in this shooting.

“With her sitting there, and some things we’ve found out about the case, it seems to be premeditated,” Peters said.

While there are still unanswered questions in this case, Lt. Peters said they are dedicated to bringing the victim’s family closure.

“We don’t want anybody armed and dangerous going around Johnson City, so this is a case we want to see to it’s conclusion very soon,” Peters said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.