CARTER COUNTY (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford says an elderly woman who was attacked in the Stoney Creek community has died.

Sheriff Lunceford said the case is now a homicide investigation after learning the woman died today.

Investigators said a family member found the 88-year-old woman seriously injured on July 14. The family has offered a $2,500 reward for any information that can lead investigators to an arrest and conviction.

