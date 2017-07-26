Deadlines for entries quickly approaching for Appalachian Fair

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Organizers of the Appalachian Fair say several deadlines are approaching for entries.

The fair opens on August 21 and continues through August 26. This year’s theme is ‘Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams’.

Last month, fair organizers announced the entertainment lineup. Chris Lane and Eric Paslay will take the stage on Monday night, followed by Brett Young on Tuesday. Clint Black will entertain the crowd on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, Chris Janson will be on the main stage, while Crowder will perform on Friday. High Valley will wrap up the week-long festivities on Saturday. All concerts start at 8:00 p.m.

For more information and to get a full schedule go to http://appalachianfair.com.

The following is a list of upcoming deadlines:

Non-perishable (arts, arts & crafts, canned goods, holiday, needlework, and photography) – Aug. 1

Perishables (field crops, honey, horticulture, floral entries) – Aug. 1

Perishables (creative cooking) – Pre-registration requested by Aug. 1 but will be accepted the day items are due in the respected department.

Entry Deadline for Livestock: August 5

Fairest of the Fair – Aug. 10 –$2,500 Scholarship Pageant

Little Miss, ages 2 yrs through 15 yrs – Aug. 10

Youth Talent Contest, ages 13 yrs through 21 yrs – Aug. 1. Cash awards with chance to compete in the TN Valley Regional Fair.

So You Think You Can Dance, open to all Dance Companies or solo dancers – Aug. 10

Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent, Division 1, ages 6 yrs through 17 yrs . Division 2, ages 18 yrs and up. 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prize monies. – Aug. 10

Outlaw Diesel Trucks Competition – Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 23 & 24.

Diesel Truck Sled Pulls – Thursday, Aug. 24. Pre-registration required for both events. For more info, go to events@wizardoffroad.com or call 423-217-0333. Can also register at Wizard Off-road in Bristol. Open to local participants.

Demolition Derby: Friday & Saturday, Aug. 25 &26. Entry information can be found at http://tsb-derby.com or tennesseeslammersbangers on Facebook.