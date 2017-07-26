Cor 24 gym closes Johnson City, Gray locations; Customers want answers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two Tri-Cities gym locations have suddenly closed their doors and gym members say there’s still no explanation why.

Some members of Cor 24 in Gray tell News Channel 11 they just signed up for a membership and had no idea the gym was closing.

Cor 24 has a location off Bobby Hicks Highway in Gray and off Oakland Ave in Johnson City. They both had “closed” signs Tuesday.

When we went to the gym Tuesday, we found a sign on the door saying it had closed and that it was out of business. It even thanks gym members for their support.

Gym members we spoke with say they had no idea and the gym gave them no warning.

“They have our financial, banking information, we don’t know who has it, could they be drafting or could a creditor possibly use that as some way to take our funds,” Rob Cookenaur said.

Cor 24 management was not available for comment.

News Channel 11 is following this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.