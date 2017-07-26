Bucs Volleyball signs transfer Leah Clayton to 2017 squad

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 25, 2017) – Head coach Lindsey Devine has announced the signing of sophomore transfer Leah Clayton (Danville, Va.) who came from Liberty University.

Clayton had an impressive season after being named the VaSID State Rookie of the Year and the Big South Freshman of the Year. She was also named to the Big South All-Conference first team, Big South All-Freshman team, was named the Big South Player of the Week once in October, and was a three-time Big South Freshman of the Week selection.

Throughout her freshman year, Clayton played in 85 sets recording 346 kills, 21 aces, 242 digs, and 39 blocks. She was ranked second in the Big South in both kills per set (4.07), she was also ranked fifth among all freshmen in NCAA Division I, and points per set (4.67). During her campaign she also registered 15 double-digit kill matches, seven 20-kill contests and 10 double-doubles.

Prior to Liberty, Clayton graduated from Westover Christian Academy, where she was a four-year starter and led her team to the 2014 and 2015 VISAA state titles. She recorded 2,189 career kills, the most ever by a Virginia high school volleyball player.

Clayton is the granddaughter of Judith Moorefield and the daughter of Dana Moss and intends to major in graphic design at ETSU.