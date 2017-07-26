Appalachian State Men’s Hoops to Participate in 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off

BOONE, N.C. –– Appalachian State University men’s basketball, in coordination with ESPN Events, will participate in the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on Thursday, Friday and Sunday Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at the Coliseo Municipal Tomás Dones.

Other schools joining App State will be Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan.

Appalachian will open the tourney with a 5:30 p.m. appearance on ESPNU against Iowa State on Thursday, Nov. 16. App State will also play a non-bracketed game against Bridgewater on Nov. 12 inside the Holmes Center.

The Cyclones are one of two teams to appear in the NCAA Tournament last season – joining South Carolina who made a Final Four appearance.

Both Illinois State and Boise State round out the postseason teams in bracket play with appearances in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

This will mark the second time in program history that Appalachian will make a regular season tournament appearance in Puerto Rico. In 2006 the Mountaineers played in the San Juan Shootout and earned a key win over Vanderbilt in the tournament championship. The tourney also included wins over Virginia and Central Florida.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our program to participate in such a prestigious tournament. I can’t thank our staff and our director of athletics Doug Gillin enough for their continued help in this process,” said head coach Jim Fox. “It puts our program and University on a national stage and is a victory for the App State brand that continues to grow all across the country. We can’t wait to be a part of this experience.”

