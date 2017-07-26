Analysis: Sperm counts of Western men plummet over 40-year period

CNN News Published:
(Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A new analysis finds that the sperm counts of men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand are plunging.

The analysis looked at nearly 200 studies of more than 42,000 men in 50 different countries between 19-73 and 20-11. It found a 59% decline in total sperm count over that period, as well as a 52% drop in sperm concentration.

(Source: CNN)

However, there were no significant sperm count declines for men in South America, Asia, and Africa.
As for why sperm counts significantly dropped in some areas, the analysis did not look into that.

But experts suggest exposure to certain chemicals could play a role, as they can harm male reproductive systems.

The analysis was published in the journal “human reproduction update”.

