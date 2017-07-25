Vols-Indiana State Slated For 4 p.m. on SEC Network

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee’s 2017 home opener against Indiana State on Sept. 9 is slated for a 4 p.m. ET broadcast on SEC Network, as announced by the Southeastern Conference office on Tuesday.

The Vols and the Sycamores have never played each other on the gridiron before.

The television times and channels of Vols’ first three games of the 2017 season have been set. Tennessee opens the season against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The Big Orange opens SEC play on Sept. 16 against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, with a 3:30 p.m. ET broadcast on CBS.

Times and television channels for the remainder of UT’s 2017 football games will be announced later during the season.

