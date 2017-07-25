Photo captures ‘beautiful display of love’ in Franklin, Tenn.

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WKRN) – A Fairview minister captured a photo that is grabbing hearts across the country.

Pastor Brent Kelley took his kids for some ice cream Monday at the Sonic on Old Hillsboro Road. When he glanced at the car next to him, he knew it was a special moment.

An elderly man was spoon feeding his wife ice cream in the heat of the afternoon.

Kelley posted it to Facebook and wrote,”So today, I took the kids to the pool and we stopped for ice cream on the way home. When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting out side his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream who also looked in her late eighties. He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98 degree temperature. It was a beautiful display of love.”

Click here to see Kelley’s post.