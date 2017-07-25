Penske inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski to multiyear extension

By Published:
Brad Keselowski drives into turn one during the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski on a multiyear extension.

The 33-year-old Keselowski has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCAR’s top series, notching 23 wins and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multi-year extension with Penske.

Keselowski has two Cup wins so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s