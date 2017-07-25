Penske inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski to multiyear extension

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski on a multiyear extension.

The 33-year-old Keselowski has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCAR’s top series, notching 23 wins and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multi-year extension with Penske.

Keselowski has two Cup wins so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings.

