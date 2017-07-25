Penske inks NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski to multiyear extension

By Published:
November 24, 2014, Mooresville, North Carolina USA Brad Keselowski © 2014 autostock USA Hammerhead Studios

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Team Penske has reached an agreement with 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski on a multiyear extension.

The 33-year-old Keselowski has driven for Penske throughout his 10-year career in NASCAR’s top series, notching 23 wins and the series title five years ago. His crew chief with the No. 2 Ford, Paul Wolfe, has also agreed to a multi-year extension with Penske.

Keselowski has two Cup wins so far this season, at Atlanta and Martinsville, and is sixth in the points standings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s