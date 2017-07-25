Online petition asks local animal shelter to implement “No Kill Equation”

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – An online petition is calling out the leaders of a local animal shelter.

That petition launched this weekend asks Petworks – formerly known as the SBK Animal Shelter – to immediately implement the “no kill equation” – urging the shelter to stop killing animals for space reasons.

“The petition really asks Petworks to implement the no kill equation to stop killing animals for space reasons,” said the petition’s creator Michael Puck. “The no kill equation means that animals that are savable will not be killed.”

Puck said the goal is a relatively simple one – saving animals.

“We want to make sure the public understands that it is an option, that it is available, and it is being practiced in communities across the United States over the last 2 decades. There is no reason for us locally not to do it,” Puck said.

“I endorse it, we endorse it, because we all want to avoid or not have any animals we have to euthanize. That’s our goal, that’s part of our mission,” said President of Petworks Tom Parham. “Every time our staff has to euthanize an animal they cry, it’s not because of desire it’s because of absolute need.”

Parham said just last week, after a 14 month streak without having to put down any adoptable dogs, they had to put down nine in Blountville, for space and health reasons.

“We absolutely exceeded capacity. We had dogs in cages, in halls, in the bathrooms. It was an unhealthy, unsanitary situation,” Parham said.

It’s something Puck says is inexcusable, and something Parham says he’s hoping will change, when they move into the new consolidated shelter on Stone Drive in Kingsport.

But in the meantime, Parham said, “We’re all encouraging them to come see us and let’s work this out at our level.”

At last check with Puck, the petition had garnered more than 1,100 signatures. When it reaches 10 thousand signatures, Puck says he will deliver it to the mayors of Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan County.

