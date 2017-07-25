New Bristol Sessions album currently being recorded in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Music is once again being recorded in Downtown Bristol 90 years after the original Historic Bristol Sessions.

Right around the corner from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum at the Classic Recording Studio on Moore Street, a new album called “1927 Jubilee: The New Bristol Sessions,” is currently being tracked through August 5.

“It’s the 90th anniversary of the original 1927 Sessions — Bristol Sessions — so this is kind of an album to pay respects to what they did 90 years ago, but it is definitely its own little monster,” Project Manager for Middle Fork Records John McGlocklin said.

The new 10 to 14 track album of new, original, unreleased songs by a variety of artists should be released by November. Artists from all around the region and even nationally were excited about the opportunity.

“We had a lot of artist interest from all over the region of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and the Carolinas,” McGlocklin said, “We wanted this project to be organic and raw, and that’s kind of where we are at although we have some great production themes together to track and to mix and to master these songs.”

Several tracks have already been recorded with some big names scheduled to come in the next few days to add their touch to this project.

“Virginia Ground, 49 Winchester, Reagan Boggs, Annie Robinette, those are some of the local folks that have already recorded sessions,” McGlocklin added, “We’ve got Richie Owens from Nashville, that’s Stella Parton and Dolly Parton’s cousin. Stella Parton will be here on Aug. 4 and 5 to record an original song as well.”

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver as well as former Hee Haw star Lulu Roman are also on the list of artists that hope to be part of this project.

You can follow the progress of the sessions on their Facebook page, 1927 Jubilee: The New Bristol Sessions or at 1927jubilee.com or middleforkrecords.com.

