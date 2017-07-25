Marosite twins will not return to ETSU women’s basketball team

JOHNSON CITY — Two of the most celebrated athletes in Elizabethton Cyclone history have decide to leave the ETSU Bucs women’s basketball program.

ETSU officials confirmed Tuesday that Twins Kelci and Kayla Marosites have quit the team — both are still enrolled in school. Kayla who was a 2-time Class AA Miss basketball in Tennessee played in 23 games and averaged 1.9 points, while Kelci averaged 2.4 points in 21 games.

The two helped the Lady Cyclones win a state championship. Bucs head coach Britteny Ezell is on the road recruiting could not be reached for comment.