Man wanted after trying to cash fraudulent check at Kingsport bank

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport say they need your help finding a man who tried to cash a fake check at a bank. KPD says Daniel Lee Roach is wanted on charges of criminal simulation and attempted theft over $1000.

Investigators said on the afternoon of July 20, Roach tried to cash a check for $2,429 at the Bank of Tennessee on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. The check was allegedly written to him from a business in Nashville.

The clerk determined the check was counterfeit and refused to cash it. Afterward, Roach left the bank.

Police have a warrant for his arrest. Roach is described as 30 years old, about 6″1″, with brown hair. His last known address was Port Charlotte, FL.

If you know where Roach can be located call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.