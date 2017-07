(WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man will spend the next 10 years in jail for selling drugs.

James Edward Williams, 34, pleaded guilty in Wise County court Tuesday to five counts of distribution of drugs.

Prosecutors said Williams sold cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Big Stone Gap from May 2016 to August 2016.

Williams was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years suspended. He will also be on probation for seven years after he is released from jail.

