Kingsport police: Woman wanted for stealing wallet from hospital employee, using credit cards

Published: Updated:
Kimberly Reed (Image on the left from Kingsport Police Department; Image on the right from Department of Probation and Parole.)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) –   Police in Kingsport are looking for a woman wanted on multiple charges including identity theft after a wallet was reported stolen on June 26.

Police said the wallet was stolen from an employee at Holston Valley Medical Center located on West Ravine Road.

Investigators said the wallet contained a credit that was used several times by a woman. The suspect has been identified as Kimberly Reed.

Reed faces charges of identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card, attempted theft over $1000 and theft under $500.

Reed has not been captured and police need your help finding her. She is described as 37 years of age, around 5″4″ and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that can help Kingsport police call the  Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

