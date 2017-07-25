Kingsport police seek suspects who stole identity, tried to opened credit cards

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police said last month a victim from Germantown, Tennessee reported someone tried to use her identity to open credit cards in her name in the Kingsport area.

Detectives said they were able to find surveillance video of the suspects trying to open a credit card at Belk Department Store in Fort Henry Mall in the 2100 block of Fort Henry Drive.

The surveillance video shows a man and a woman, both between 20 to 30 years of age.

The suspects, investigators said tried to open accounts at other stores including, Target, Kohl’s, Walmart, and Verizon.

If you recognize the suspects in the photo, call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.