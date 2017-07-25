Sex offender charged after pipe bombs, rifle, ammunition, drugs found during home search

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers assisted Tennessee Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers Monday night in a search that ended with the arrest of a sex offender.

According to a JCPD news release, officers search Sean D. Rutledge’s home on Hart Avenue in Johnson City around 10:05 p.m.

In the police report, officers were told by TDOC officers that they were there to search the home because Rutledge is a sex offender, as well as a convicted felon.

TDOC told police that they stopped the search the search when they found a small bag of marijuana in Rutledge’s bedroom.

Bags of ammunition in various calibers were also found in the home.

A single shot rifle was then found in a box downstairs, as well as two small pipe bombs.

The home, as well as the other apartments nearby were evacuated as a team was called in to dispose of the explosives.

According to the report, the devices were safely detonated and there was no residue from the explosives.

Rutledge was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and simple possession. The firearm, the ammunition and the marijuana were placed into evidence.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $12,000 bond.

Rutledge was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday.

