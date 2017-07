HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said someone stole more than $24,000 worth of cattle in Rogersville.

According to a HCSO report, the theft happened on Highway 70 South sometime between Friday and Sunday.

The cattle owner told investigators 12 of his longhorn cattle, lumber and other items were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848.

