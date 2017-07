Former D-B assistant Nick Lingerfelt named new baseball coach at Crockett

WASHINGTON CO. — The David Crockett Pioneers have a new head baseball coach tonight. Nick Lingerfelt, who has been the assistant coach at Dobyns-Bennett was named the Pioneers new coach. Lingerfelt, played high school ball at Unicoi Co. and in college for ETSU.

Coaching experience /references

Dobyns Bennett High School

Head Freshmen Coach & Varsity assistant Coach

Head Coach Ryan Wagner

2016 10-5 Freshmen Conference Co-Champs

Freshmen Tourney Runner Up

JV 15-4 JV Tourney Champs

Varsity 30-5

2015-2017 FCA TN vs VA. Underclassman All-Star Coach

2015 13-4 Freshmen Regular season conference champs

JV – Conference Runner Up 12-2

Freshmen Tourney Champs

32-11 Varsity regional champs

2014 19-0 Regular Season Champs

Freshmen Tourney Champs

35-6-1 Varsity State Tourney (Final 6)

2013 12-7 3rd Place Freshmen

32-8 State (Final 8)

2012 18-2 Tourney Champs Freshmen

33-7 Varsity (sectional finals)

2011 13-6 freshmen record

30-8 Regional Semi-finals varsity

2005-2009

Unicoi County High School

Varsity Assistant

Head Coach Charlie Baxter

2009 – 24 – 12 (Final 8 State)

2008 – 27 – 8 (Sectional Finals)

2007 – 22 – 15 (Sectional Finals)

2006 – 18 – 21 (Regional Finals)

2005 – 23 – 14 (Regional Finals)

2001-2004 Varsity Assistant

Unicoi County High School

Head Coach Chris Bogart

Varsity assistant

2004 – 25-15 Regional Finals

2003 – 13-17 District Semi-finals

2002 – 30-11 Sectional Finals

2001 – 25-13 Sectional Finals

Playing Experience

College

1998-1999 – Mars Hill College Baseball

1998 SAC All Freshmen Team

1998 Mars Hill Baseball Freshmen of the Year

1998- ETSU College Baseball