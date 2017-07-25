Elizabethton teachers meet 80s icon MC Hammer; Receive $200K for winning proposal

CAMBRIDGE, MA (WJHL) – A couple of Tri-Cities teachers got a chance to meet a big icon from the late 1980’s.

Two Elizabethton High School teachers got to meet MC Hammer.

Alex Campbell and Dustin Hensley attended a meeting with several other schools at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or MIT.

This meeting was the chance for Elizabethton to meet and talk about its achievements with the other project winners.

“One of the interesting takeaways from the summer cohort meeting was that no matter how different the situations seemed between every school, there were similarities that we could use to connect with them and help offer each other advice and suggestions,” said Hensley. “Despite how extremely different Elizabethton is from say Houston or Denver, we were still able to share ideas and hardships that resonated.”

Elizabethton is among ten super schools who won the XQ America Super School Project.

A proposal called the “Bartleby School” won Elizabethton High School $200,000 and a student leadership award.

According to a release, the plan at EHS is for the first year of the grant period to offer two new classes. Bartleby Community Improvement and Bartleby Entrepreneurship.

The classes will include integrated subjects, age mixing, working within the community and receiving a “grade” by presenting a portfolio to a board composed of community members.

Local businesses and organizations will be invited to submit project ideas and to serve on class boards.