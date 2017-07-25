Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day, July 27, supports local CMN hospitals

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Buy a Blizzard from area Dairy Queen restaurants and you can make a difference in a child’s life.

Miracle Treat Day is July 27 — it’s a great way to beat the heat and help area hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network.

For every Blizzard sold on Thursday, DQ will provide at least $1 to CMN hospitals. Wellmont Health System has served as the area’s CMN affiliate for 30 years.

All the money raised in our region stays local.

Wellmont says it uses the money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for its pediatrics departments, neonatal intensive care unit, birthing units and emergency departments and to fund community partnerships that advance children’s health.

“Children’s Miracle Network partners such as Dairy Queen are vital to our success, and we appreciate the company’s ongoing support of our initiatives to improve the lives of children in our region,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system advancement and Wellmont Foundation’s president. “The generosity of Dairy Queen and other local and national sponsors helps make it possible for us to deliver high-quality, leading-edge care for children of all ages.”

In addition, Wellmont says CMN played a role in the success of the fundraising campaign to relocated and expand the NICU at Holston Valley Medical Center. Construction has begun on it as it is expected to be complete in the fall.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, check out http://www.miracletreatday.com. Donations to Children’s Miracle Network can be made anytime at http://www.wellmontfoundation.org.